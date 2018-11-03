Islanders' Robin Lehner: Dressing as No. 2 goalie Saturday
Lehner (strain) will serve as the backup behind Thomas Greiss in Saturday's home game against the Devils.
The Islanders will ease Lehner back into the mix, which seems like a great idea considering the backstop has already dealt with multiple injuries in his debut season the Eastern Conference club. Lehner's next chance to start will arrive Monday against the visiting Canadiens.
