Lehner stopped all 36 shots the Canucks sent his way in a 4-0 win on Saturday.

The Canucks sent an onslaught of shots toward the Swede's net, but nothing could get past him. Lehner owns a 19-9-5 record with a 2.07 GAA and a .931 save percentage. The Islanders' netminder ranks tied for second in save percentage among goalies with at least 1,000 minutes this season.