Islanders' Robin Lehner: Expected to play Tuesday
Lehner is expected to play at least half of the game Tuesday versus the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Chris Gibson and Lehner will both play versus Philadelphia on Tuesday with Lehner expected to play more than just 30 minutes. Lehner is in a battle with Thomas Greiss for the starting job with the Islanders and will need to make a positive impression on coach Barry Trotz to win the job this preseason.
