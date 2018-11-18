Lehner is expected to start Sunday versus the Stars, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Head coach Barry Trotz refused to name a starter for Sunday, but Lehner is expected to get the nod after Thomas Greiss started the past two games and gave up five goals versus the Rangers on Thursday. Lehner has been solid in net in his first campaign with the Islanders. He has a .921 save percentage and 2.59 GAA in nine games this season.