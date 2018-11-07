Islanders' Robin Lehner: Expected to start Thursday
Lehner is expected to start Thursday versus the Lightning, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Head coach Barry Trotz wouldn't name Lehner the starter after practice Wednesday, but Lehner was the first goaltender off the ice which usually suggests that goalie will be the starter in the next game. Lehner hasn't played since suffering back spasms Oct. 30 versus the Penguins but has been the backup for Thomas Greiss the last two games.
