Lehner is expected to be between the pipes Thursday in Edmonton, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

The Islanders have yet to confirm that Lehner will start, but the team has rotated goaltenders for the past eight games, and Thomas Greiss started Wednesday in Calgary. Lehner has had a fantastic season for the Islanders, as he leads the league with a 2.08 GAA and is second with a .929 save percentage. He will look to improve those numbers versus Connor McDavid (illness) and the Oilers on Thursday.