Islanders' Robin Lehner: Expected to start Thursday
Lehner is expected to be between the pipes Thursday in Edmonton, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
The Islanders have yet to confirm that Lehner will start, but the team has rotated goaltenders for the past eight games, and Thomas Greiss started Wednesday in Calgary. Lehner has had a fantastic season for the Islanders, as he leads the league with a 2.08 GAA and is second with a .929 save percentage. He will look to improve those numbers versus Connor McDavid (illness) and the Oilers on Thursday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...