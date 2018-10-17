Lehner is expected to start Thursday in Los Angeles, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Head coach Barry Trotz stated Tuesday that he would start each goaltender during the back to back games versus the Ducks and Kings. Thomas Greiss is getting the start Wednesday so if we take Trotz at his word, that leaves Lehner as the starter Thursday. The Islanders are still waiting for one of the goalies to emerge as the clear cut starter, but neither goalie to date has proven they deserve to start game in and game out.