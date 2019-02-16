Lehner will defend the home cage in Saturday's game versus the Oilers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Lehner started 2019 hot with seven wins in 10 games and a .935 save percentage to show for it. He's cooled off lately with an .880 save percentage over the last two games. Lehner draws a stagnant Oilers team, which has scored just four goals over the last three games, as he seeks his 18th victory of the season.