Islanders' Robin Lehner: Facing off against Oilers
Lehner will defend the home cage in Saturday's game versus the Oilers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Lehner started 2019 hot with seven wins in 10 games and a .935 save percentage to show for it. He's cooled off lately with an .880 save percentage over the last two games. Lehner draws a stagnant Oilers team, which has scored just four goals over the last three games, as he seeks his 18th victory of the season.
