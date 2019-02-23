Lehner will start between the pipes in Saturday's road matchup with the Canucks, Sportsnet 650's Brendan Batchelor reports.

Lehner was decent in his last start Thursday against the Oilers, turning aside 37 of 41 shots, but he wasn't able to hold on for his 19th victory of the season, falling in overtime by a score of 4-3. The Swedish goaltender will look to get back in the win column in a road matchup with a Vancouver team that's averaging 3.00 goals per game at home this campaign, 21st in the NHL.