Lehner will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against the Golden Knights, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.

Lehner has been razor sharp in limited action over the past few weeks, maintaining an impressive 0.93 GAA and .967 save percentage through two starts, but he's posted a disappointing 0-0-2 record over that span due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The Swedish netminder will look to stay dialed in and snap his five-game losing streak in a home matchup with a red-hot Golden Knights team that's gone 8-2-0 in its last 10 contests.