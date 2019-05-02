Lehner stopped 33 of 36 shots during Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 3 of their Eastern Conference semifinals.

Carolina's final two goals were scored into an empty net. Lehner continues to play well for the Isles, but the team's offense has gone ice cold, leaving him no margin for error between the pipes. The netminder will take a 1.69 GAA and .946 save percentage through seven playoff starts into Game 4 on Friday as New York looks to avoid getting swept.