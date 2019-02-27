Islanders' Robin Lehner: Falls to Flames
Lehner made 24 saves on 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.
The two division-leading teams battled hard, but Mike Smith's stonewalling of the Islanders' power play was the difference in this game. Lehner drops to 19-10-5 this year with a 2.10 GAA and a .930 save percentage this season. Expect Lehner to split starts with Thomas Greiss when the Islanders play a back-to-back against the Capitals and Maple Leafs on Thursday and Friday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...