Lehner made 24 saves on 27 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.

The two division-leading teams battled hard, but Mike Smith's stonewalling of the Islanders' power play was the difference in this game. Lehner drops to 19-10-5 this year with a 2.10 GAA and a .930 save percentage this season. Expect Lehner to split starts with Thomas Greiss when the Islanders play a back-to-back against the Capitals and Maple Leafs on Thursday and Friday.