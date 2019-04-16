Islanders' Robin Lehner: Gets starting nod
Lehner will guard the cage in Tuesday's Game 4 against the Penguins in Pittsburgh, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.
Lehner has been razor sharp through the first three games of the conference quarterfinals, helping his team secure a commanding 3-0 series lead by posting a superb 1.62 GAA and .951 save percentage in three starts. The Swedish backstop will look to keep rolling and help his team advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals by completing the series sweep on the road Tuesday.
