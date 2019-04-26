Lehner will be between the pipes for Friday's Game 1 home matchup versus Carolina, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Lehner was nearly unbeatable in the Islanders' first-round sweep of Pittsburgh, as he posted a 1.47 GAA and league-high .956 save percentage. The netminder is coming off the best regular season of his career, as he set personal bests in wins (25) and shutouts (six). In addition to nominations for the Vezina and Masterton Trophies, the Swede could be in contention for the Conn Smythe if he carries the Isles to a Stanley Cup title.