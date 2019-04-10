As expected, Lehner will defend the blue paint at home in Wednesday's Game 1 against the Penguins, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Lehner ended the regular season with a bang Saturday against the Capitals, stopping all 29 shots he faced en route to his 25th win and sixth shutout of the campaign. The Swedish backstop will look to secure his first victory of the playoffs in a home matchup with a dangerous Pittsburgh team that went 21-12-8 on the road this year.