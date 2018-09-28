Islanders' Robin Lehner: Gets starting nod Friday
Lehner will be between the pipes against the Sabres on Friday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Lehner will no doubt be looking for a measure of revenge against his former club in Friday's tilt, as well as trying to beat out Thomas Greiss for the starting job. Unless one of the pair really struggles, the Isles could employ a goalie split this season and rotate between the two.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...