Islanders' Robin Lehner: Gets starting nod Sunday
Lehner will start Sunday's preseason game against the Flyers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Lehner is looking for a fresh start after spending three seasons in Buffalo. His final season with the Sabres wasn't pretty, as he posted a 14-26-9 record with a .908 save percentage and 3.01 GAA. Lehner will compete with Thomas Greiss for the Islanders' starting job, but it could quickly turn into a "hot hand" situation if neither one is lights out.
