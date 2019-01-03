Islanders' Robin Lehner: Gets starting nod Thursday
Lehner will start in goal Thursday evening against the visiting Blackhawks, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Lehner has caught fire to the tune of a five-game winning streak, with his season-long save percentage (.930) standing as the best among goalies who have logged at least 15 games. He will now take aim at a Blackhawks team with a road record of 7-12-2.
