Islanders' Robin Lehner: Gets starting nod Thursday
As expected, Lehner will start in goal Thursday night against host Los Angeles.
Alternate goalie Thomas Greiss took a 4-1 loss to the Ducks on Wednesday, so it's no surprise to see Lehner get the second half of the back-to-back set. The Swede has crafted a 2.02 GAA and .937 save percentage over his first pair of games with the Isles. He will field shots from a Kings squad that's reeling due to losses in its last two contests.
More News
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Allows four goals in loss•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Confirmed for second start•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Probable for Saturday•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Perfect in Long Island debut•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Starting Monday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...