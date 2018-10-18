As expected, Lehner will start in goal Thursday night against host Los Angeles.

Alternate goalie Thomas Greiss took a 4-1 loss to the Ducks on Wednesday, so it's no surprise to see Lehner get the second half of the back-to-back set. The Swede has crafted a 2.02 GAA and .937 save percentage over his first pair of games with the Isles. He will field shots from a Kings squad that's reeling due to losses in its last two contests.