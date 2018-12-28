Islanders' Robin Lehner: Gets starting nod
As expected, Lehner will guard the goal in Friday's home game against the Senators, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.
Lehner has been fantastic recently, picking up back-to-back road wins over the Coyotes and Stars while posting a superb 1.00 GAA and .965 save percentage over that span. The 27-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up his seventh victory of the season in a favorable home matchup with an Ottawa team that's 4-12-1 on the road this campaign.
