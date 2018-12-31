Islanders' Robin Lehner: Gets the start in Buffalo
Lehner will make his 13th road start of the season Monday in Buffalo.
Lehner has made just six starts in the month of December but has been phenomenal in every one of them, on his way to posting a 4-1-1 record to go along with a 1.07 GAA and a save percentage of .958. He'll end the year on a roll, win or loss, but his owners will hope for the former result considering the Sabres come into this game having lost four of their last five games.
