Islanders' Robin Lehner: Gives up five
Lehner stopped 22 of 27 shots in Wednesday's 5-0 loss to the Rangers.
Lehner was blitzed out of the gate, with the Rangers scoring three times in the first 8:04. He's starting to fall behind Thomas Greiss -- who beat this opponent last Thursday -- in the race for playing time in the Islanders' net.
