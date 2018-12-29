Lehner stopped all 10 shots he faced in relief of Thomas Greiss during Friday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

The 27-year-old entered the game a little over six minutes into the second period with the Islanders down 3-1, and Lehner's solid effort gave the club a chance to mount a comeback. He's now picked up the win in three straight outings, and his impressive 1.30 GAA and .944 save percentage through five games in December should earn him a larger share of the workload in net moving forward, if not the outright No. 1 job for the Isles over Greiss.