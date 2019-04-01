Lehner will draw the start against Toronto on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Lehner has been terrific while starting four of the last five games for the Islanders. During that span, he's 4-0-0 with a 1.75 GAA and .944 save percentage. He last faced the Maple Leafs on Feb. 28, stopping 34-of-35 shots in a dominant victory.