Islanders' Robin Lehner: Helps clinch playoff berth
Lehner made 31 saves Saturday in a 5-1 win over the Sabres.
It was sweet redemption for Lehner, who was all but booed out of Buffalo last season. But the win clinched a playoff berth for the Isles for the first time since 2016. Lehner has been outstanding this season and is a big reason why the Islanders are so competitive this season.
More News
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Redemption season continues•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: In net versus Jets•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Blanks Yotes for fifth shutout•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Patrolling crease Sunday•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Returns to form against Flyers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...