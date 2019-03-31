Lehner made 31 saves Saturday in a 5-1 win over the Sabres.

It was sweet redemption for Lehner, who was all but booed out of Buffalo last season. But the win clinched a playoff berth for the Isles for the first time since 2016. Lehner has been outstanding this season and is a big reason why the Islanders are so competitive this season.

