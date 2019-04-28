Islanders' Robin Lehner: Hoping for more offensive support
Lehner will guard the home cage in Sunday's Game 2 versus the Hurricanes, NHL.com's Brian Compton reports.
Lehner has been outstanding this postseason, and he brought that fire into the second round. In Game 1, he stopped the first 31 shots until Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal broke the stalemate in overtime to seal the 1-0 win. This was Lehner's first loss of the playoffs, and he now has a 4-1-0 record with a .958 save percentage in the postseason. If he can get some more offensive support, Lehner figures to be a strong daily fantasy option.
