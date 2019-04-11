Islanders' Robin Lehner: Huge performance in Game 1
Lehner stopped 41 of 44 shots during Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series.
Pittsburgh never held a lead in this one in large part due to Lehner's efforts in the first 40 minutes, when the Isles were out-shot 30-22 and the 27-year-old needed to make some huge stops. Coming off the best regular season of his career, Lehner already had plenty of confidence, but notching his first playoff win should only boost it further. Expect him to be back in the blue paint for Game 2 on Friday.
