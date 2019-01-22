Islanders' Robin Lehner: Implied starter Tuesday
Lehner is listed in the "Players to watch" section in Scott King of NHL.com's preview of the Islanders versus the Blackhawks game on Tuesday, so look for him to draw the road start.
Lehner shut out the Ducks in Sunday's game, and now he'll go to work against a Blackhawks team with a home record of 9-10-6. With a 15-7-3 record, 2.02 GAA and .930 save percentage through 26 games, Lehner is enjoying a banner season after opening up about past struggles with bipolar disorder and alcohol abuse in September.
