Islanders' Robin Lehner: In goal for Game 3
Lehner will start between the pipes in Sunday's Game 3 road matchup with the Penguins, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Dating back towards the end of the regular season, Lehner has won seven of his last eight starts, giving up just 13 goals while posting a 1.61 GAA and .951 save percentage. New York won their first two contests versus the Penguins, where the Swede made 73 of 77 possible saves.
