Islanders' Robin Lehner: In goal Friday
Lehner will get the starting nod at home for Game 2 versus the Penguins on Friday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Lehner faced a barrage of rubber in Game 1, stopping 41 of 44 shots (.932 save percentage), and will need to be just as sharp Friday in order to stymie Pittsburgh's potent offense (3.31 goals per game). The netminder has appeared in just three postseason contests, all of which have been against the Penguins, and is sporting a 1-2 record and 2.78 GAA.
More News
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Huge performance in Game 1•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Gets starting nod for Game 1•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Clinches home ice in playoffs•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Starting season finale•
-
Islanders' Robin Lehner: Win streak snapped by Leafs•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...