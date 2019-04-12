Lehner will get the starting nod at home for Game 2 versus the Penguins on Friday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.

Lehner faced a barrage of rubber in Game 1, stopping 41 of 44 shots (.932 save percentage), and will need to be just as sharp Friday in order to stymie Pittsburgh's potent offense (3.31 goals per game). The netminder has appeared in just three postseason contests, all of which have been against the Penguins, and is sporting a 1-2 record and 2.78 GAA.