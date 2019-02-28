Islanders' Robin Lehner: In goal Thursday
Lehner will get the starting nod at home against the Maple Leafs on Thursday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Lehner is 4-4-0 with a .914 save percentage in his nine career matchups with Toronto, including a 36-save, shutout performance Dec. 29. The netminder will have the unenviable task of shutting down a motivated John Tavares, who will be playing in his first game on Long Island since leaving for Toronto.
