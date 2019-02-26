Islanders' Robin Lehner: In line to face Flames
Lehner is the anticipated home starter versus the Flames on Tuesday considering alternate Thomas Greiss was the only goalie on the ice in the morning session, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Lehner has only surrendered more than four goals in a given appearance once this season, which helps explain why the Swede leads the league with a sparkling .931 save percentage through 32 starts and 34 total games. He'll hope to stay dialed in against a Flames team that ranks 10th in the league in road scoring (3.13 goals per game).
