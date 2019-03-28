Islanders' Robin Lehner: In net versus Jets
Lehner will start Thursday in Winnipeg, Scott Billeck of NHL.com reports.
Lehner is going for his third straight win, having come out on top the last two times he's occupied the crease, including a 2-0 shutout win over Arizona in his most recent start. The German netminder has yet to face the Jets in 2018-19 but has been dominant against Western Conference opponents this season, posting a 13-4-2 in 20 games versus such foes.
