Lehner will defend the visitors' net Tuesday in Boston, Newsday's Andrew Gross reports.

Lehner's torrid stretch over his past 14 outings (12-1-1, 1.39 GAA and .952 save percentage) has helped the Islanders rapidly ascend the standings, and New York now ranks as the league's stingiest team in terms of goals allowed per game. Staying hot won't be easy here, however, as the Bruins are 17-7-3 at TD Garden this season.