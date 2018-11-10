Islanders' Robin Lehner: Indeed starting Saturday
Lehner has now been confirmed as New York's starter for Saturday's matchup against the Panthers, according to Newsday's Andrew Gross.
Things were trending in this direction Saturday morning, but Lehner's deployment is now official. Lehner will likely need to turn in a strong performance to stand a chance in this one, as Panthers netminder Roberto Luongo sports stellar ratios (1.18 GAA, .959 save percentage) through his first three appearances of the season.
