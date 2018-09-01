Islanders' Robin Lehner: Joins new team for informal skate
Lehner (lower body) joined the Islanders for an informal skate Thursday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic New York reports.
The stocky netminder missed the final five games of the 2017-18 campaign when he was associated with the Sabres, but Lehner didn't require surgery, and it should actually be viewed as a positive sign that there hasn't been any new information on his condition with less than two weeks to go before training camp as it implies that he's healthy. Lehner will compete with Thomas Greiss for the right to be the No. 1 netminder after going 14-26-9 with a 3.01 GAA and .908 save percentage over 53 appearances with the Swords.
