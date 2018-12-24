Lehner stopped 19 of 20 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over Dallas.

This was a solid road performance by Lehner (6-6-3), who's emerged victorious in back-to-back games after taking four straight losses. His 2.44 GAA and .919 save percentage are both slightly better than his career marks of 2.79 and .916, but the Swedish netminder has received 25 percent fewer starts than Thomas Greiss (12-7-1). As such, his ideal usage is probably for attractive matchups in daily contests or as a handcuff to Greiss in season-long formats.