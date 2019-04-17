Islanders' Robin Lehner: Leads Islanders in sweep
Lehner made 29 saves on 30 shots in a 3-1 victory against the Penguins during Game 4 on Tuesday. The Islanders swept the Penguins in the first-round series.
Making his playoff debut in this series, Lehner was simply outstanding, basically stopping everything he saw, and the Islanders defense kept the Penguins stars away from the front of the net. Lehner allowed only three goals in the last three games of the series. Patric Hornqvist tried to get Lehner off his game by engaging the goaltender in a skirmish during the second period, but that didn't work either. Lehner posted a .957 save percentage in the series.
