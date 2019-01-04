Lehner made 19 saves in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

The ice was tilted heavily in the Islanders' favor, as New York finished with a 50-21 edge in shots. Lehner wasn't busy, but he certainly won't complain considering this outing stretched his winning streak to six games. He's allowed just five total goals over those six contests, one of which was a relief appearance.