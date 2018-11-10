Lehner is expected to start Saturday versus the Panthers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This is not written in ink, but rather an educated guess as Thomas Greiss participated in an optional skate Saturday morning while Lehner did not. This is usually a sign that Lehner will start. Coach Barry Trotz is playing it coy with his starter and trying to keep the Panthers' guessing. Lehner made 23 of 26 saves in his last start versus the Lightning on Thursday.