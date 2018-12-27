Lehner is expected to face the Senators on Friday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz has stated that he expects his goalies to split starts in which the Islanders are playing back to back games. This means that Thomas Greiss will be the expected starter for the game Saturday versus Toronto. On the season Lehner has a 2.44 GAA and .919 save percentage in 16 games. As of this point in time Lehner is the backup to Greiss but Trotz has also indicated that wasn't expected to be the case coming into the season but just when Lehner looked to be taking control of the starting job, an injury set him back and allowed Greiss to take over. Lehner may still have a chance to win the job and even in a worst case scenario, should play more than your typical backup would.