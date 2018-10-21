Islanders' Robin Lehner: Lit up Saturday
Lehner allowed four goals on 41 shots faced during Saturday's 4-1 road loss to the Sharks.
Lehner was the victim of poor play in front of him but has only mustered a 3.49 GAA and .899 save percentage since shutting out the Sharks at home on Oct. 8. The 27-year-old Swede will need better outings to fend of Thomas Greiss for the starter's job and his fantasy value is in flux as a result.
