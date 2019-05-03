Islanders' Robin Lehner: Looking to avoid sweep Friday
Lehner will start between the pipes in Friday's Game 4 matchup with the Hurricanes in Carolina, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
So far in this series, Lehner is 0-3-0 despite having allowed just six goals while posting an impressive 1.99 GAA and .930 save percentage. The Swede has been solid for the Islanders, but their offense has been stagnant, scoring a meager three goals over the first three games of the series. New York is currently down three games to none to Carolina and in danger of getting swept Friday -- all this not long after the Islanders brought out the brooms themselves in the first round against Pittsburgh.
