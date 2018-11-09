Islanders' Robin Lehner: Loses to Lightning
Lehner stopped 23 of 26 shots Thursday in a 4-2 loss to Tampa Bay.
It was a strong performance from Lehner who, if it weren't for a late goal by the Lightning, would've stolen a point for his team. The Swedish netminder is now 4-3-1 with a 2.53 GAA and a .924 save percentage.
