Islanders' Robin Lehner: Loses to Panthers
Lehner yielded three goals on 30 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Panthers on Saturday.
The 27-year-old had the Islanders in position to earn at least one point Saturday (the game was tied heading into the third period), but Lehner allowed the game-winner less than five minutes into the third stanza. The loss dropped Lehner to 4-4-1, but he also owns a .921 save percentage and a 2.59 GAA. Owners should probably expect about a .500 record from Lehner this season, but as long as his save percentage is hovering around .920, he deserves starter consideration in any league where teams start two goaltenders.
