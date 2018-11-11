Lehner yielded three goals on 30 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Panthers on Saturday.

The 27-year-old had the Islanders in position to earn at least one point Saturday (the game was tied heading into the third period), but Lehner allowed the game-winner less than five minutes into the third stanza. The loss dropped Lehner to 4-4-1, but he also owns a .921 save percentage and a 2.59 GAA. Owners should probably expect about a .500 record from Lehner this season, but as long as his save percentage is hovering around .920, he deserves starter consideration in any league where teams start two goaltenders.

More News
Our Latest Stories