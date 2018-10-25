Lehner stopped 38 of 41 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Panthers.

The Islanders looked to have the game well in hand after taking a 2-0 lead into the the third period, but their offense went completely dry -- they didn't manage a shot on goal during the final eight minutes of regulation -- just as Florida's offense began solving Lehner. The 27-year-old still set a season high for saves, and his .926 save percentage through five starts should keep him locked into the Isles' No. 1 goaltending job.