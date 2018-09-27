Islanders' Robin Lehner: Makes just 21 saves in OT win
Lehner stopped 21 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Rangers in preseason action.
While the 27-year-old wasn't exactly sharp, two of the Rangers' three goals were scored with the man advantage, making Lehner's performance look worse on the scoresheet that it actually was. The former Senator and Sabre should push nominal starter Thomas Greiss for the No. 1 spot in net with the Islanders throughout the season.
