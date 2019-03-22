Islanders' Robin Lehner: Makes relief appearance in Montreal
Lehner stopped all 12 shots faced in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Canadiens. He took over for Thomas Greiss after Greiss allowed four goals on 22 shots.
Lehner was thrust into action once Montreal extended its lead to 4-0 midway through the second period. He did not allow a goal in just over 30 minutes of action, and due to the score at the time he entered the game, Lehner's record will not change following the loss. Up next is a date with the Flyers in Philadelphia on Saturday. No word yet on whether Greiss or Lehner will start that contest.
