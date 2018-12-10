Lehner will be the home goalie versus the Penguins on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

This will be Lehner's first start in December, as he's been dealing with an undisclosed issue. The 27-year-old got off to a hot start, but now he has a 2.79 GAA and .913 save percentage. He'll be facing a Penguins team that has scored 3.43 goals per game, eighth most in the NHL.