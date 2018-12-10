Islanders' Robin Lehner: Making return Monday
Lehner will be the home goalie versus the Penguins on Monday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
This will be Lehner's first start in December, as he's been dealing with an undisclosed issue. The 27-year-old got off to a hot start, but now he has a 2.79 GAA and .913 save percentage. He'll be facing a Penguins team that has scored 3.43 goals per game, eighth most in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...