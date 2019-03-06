Coach Barry Trotz had no update on Lehner after he left Tuesday's game versus the Senators with an injury, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Lehner was trucked by Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk in the final minutes of regulation, and he didn't return. Thomas Greiss came in for relief and ended up securing the win in a shootout. Expect an update on Lehner's condition Wednesday.

